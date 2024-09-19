Barbecue on the River in Paducah

The goal of this year’s festival is the same – to benefit local charities. Teams from western Kentucky and beyond will be serving their best BBQ to win the coveted title of Grant Champion. Winners will also be announced in subcategories such as chicken, ribs and whole hog. Barbecue vendors, drink vendors, live music, children’s activities and more will be set up all weekend. A portion of all proceeds will benefit local charities.

For more information call (270) 534-5951 or visit bbqontheriver.org