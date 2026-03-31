Bard in the Yard at Market House Theatre

Bring a chair, grab a blanket, and meet us outside for Bard in the Yard—Market House Theatre’s summer Shakespeare event. Set in a casual, open-air atmosphere, this is a welcoming way to experience a classic story with your friends, your family, and your community (no Shakespeare expertise required).

For more information call (270) 444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org