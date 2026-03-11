Bardstown's National Bourbon Week Celebration

Kicking off on National Bourbon Day, the third annual National Bourbon Week ® returns to Bardstown — the Bourbon Capital of the World® — June 14–21, 2026. With 10 partner distilleries, this spirited, weeklong celebration will welcome bourbon enthusiasts from across the country for an unforgettable lineup of rare pours, exclusive experiences, curated events, and signature Southern hospitality. For more information, visit nationalbourbonweek.com.

For more information call (502) 348-4877 or visit visitbardstown.com