Barkley Bash 2018 at Lake Barkley State Park

Dance the night away while ringing in the New Year with friends and family at beautiful Lake Barkley! Event package includes overnight lodging in a lake view room, dinner buffet for two, dance tickets featuring live music, and breakfast buffet for two on January 1st. Please note that this event is for ages 21 and older, and no outside alcohol will be permitted. Cash Bar will be available.

For more information call 1-800-325-1708 or visit parks.ky.gov