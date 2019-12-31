Barkley Bash New Year’s Eve Party at Lake Barkley State Resort Park

Dance the night away while ringing in the New Year with friends and family at beautiful Lake Barkley! Event package includes overnight lodging in a lake view room, dinner buffet for two, dance tickets featuring live music from the band Top Tier, and breakfast buffet for two on Jan. 1. The price for two people is $199.95. Dinner and dance only is $120 per couple. This event is for ages 21 and older and no outside alcohol is allowed. A cash bar will be available. Call 270-924-1429.

For more information call (270) 924-1429 or visit parks.ky.gov