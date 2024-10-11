Barktoberfest at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
to
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
Barktoberfest
Barktoberfest at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
FREE Admission.
Enjoy a howlin good time at Barktoberfest 2024. This pet friendly celebration is the perfect way to enjoy fall with your furry friends. Live Music, food & drink specials, pet-friendly vendor market. The Dog Costume Parade lets you dress up your pups and strut their stuff. Meet adoptable pups from Adopt Me Bluegrass. A truly pawsome event!
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/