3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Barktoberfest

Barktoberfest at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

FREE Admission.

Enjoy a howlin good time at Barktoberfest 2024. This pet friendly celebration is the perfect way to enjoy fall with your furry friends. Live Music, food & drink specials, pet-friendly vendor market. The Dog Costume Parade lets you dress up your pups and strut their stuff. Meet adoptable pups from Adopt Me Bluegrass. A truly pawsome event!

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/