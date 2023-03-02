Barn Lot Theater Presents: Clue

Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129

Barn Lot Theater Presents: Clue

 It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join theiconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org

Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129
Theater & Dance
2704322276
