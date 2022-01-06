Barn Lot Theater Presents: The Carol Burnett Show

Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129

The Carol Burnett Show (Rated G) will officially start the 2022 season for one weekend only, January 6th through 9th. This beloved television show first aired on CBS in 1967 and kept people at home laughing for over a decade. Come laugh with Barn Lot Theater as they perform hilarious selections from Carol Burnett’s scripts live!

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org

Info

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
2704322276
