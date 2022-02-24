Barn Lot Theater Presents: The Odd Couple (Female Version)

February 24th through March 6th, The Odd Couple (Female Version) (Rated PG) will return to Barn Lot Theater’s stage. Neil Simon’s revision of his hugely successful play, The Odd Couple, sees the lead characters transformed into Olive Madison and Florence Unger. Where Olive is messy, untidy, and unconcerned about the state of her apartment, Florence is obsessively clean, tidy, and obsessed with hygiene. Olive’s easy-going outlook on life clashes with Florence’s highly-strung neurotic tendencies, testing their friendship to the limit with hilarious results.

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org