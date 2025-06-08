× Expand Photo by Angela Eldridge Barn Raisin' 2024

Barn Raisin' at Josephine Sculpture Park

Barn Raisin’: Conservation, Culture, & Cuisine brings together arts and nature enthusiasts for a night of community celebrating Josephine Sculpture Park. Proceeds from the event support educational programming and land conservation at JSP, providing access to art and nature experiences for more than 130,000 people each year.

ENJOY an intimate family-style four course dinner by Chef Carlie of True North Catering.

SIP a complementary beer or wine. A full cash bar is also provided.

LISTEN to CornMaiz Stringband, a nouveau family string band of Kentucky musicians sharing the evolving traditions of Appalachia.

BID on uniquely Kentucky arts and culture experiences in the curated silent and live auctions, with auctioneer Seth Hembree.

VIEW the new exhibition Linda Bruckheimer: Lost and Found Farmscapes

Experience it all in JSP’s historic tobacco barn at Kentucky’s first and only sculpture park featuring 40 stunning acres with more than 70 artworks!

Purchase your tickets soon, space is limited.

For more information call 502-352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org/barnraisin