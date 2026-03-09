× Expand Photo by Angela Eldridge Barn Raisin' 2024

Barn Raisin' at Josephine Sculpture Park

Josephine Sculpture Park invites the community for the 8th Annual Barn Raisin': Conservation, Culture, and Cuisine sponsored by Expree Credit Union. This can't-miss event includes an exquisite farm-to-table dinner, intimate concert, and curated auction experience, all taking place in JSP's historic tobacco barn on Sunday, June 7.

Purchase your tickets soon, space is limited.

For more information call 502-352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org/barnraisin