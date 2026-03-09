Barn Raisin' at Josephine Sculpture Park
Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Photo by Angela Eldridge
Josephine Sculpture Park invites the community for the 8th Annual Barn Raisin': Conservation, Culture, and Cuisine sponsored by Expree Credit Union. This can't-miss event includes an exquisite farm-to-table dinner, intimate concert, and curated auction experience, all taking place in JSP's historic tobacco barn on Sunday, June 7.
Purchase your tickets soon, space is limited.
For more information call 502-352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org/barnraisin