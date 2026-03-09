Barn Raisin' at Josephine Sculpture Park

Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

  Josephine Sculpture Park invites the community for the 8th Annual Barn Raisin': Conservation, Culture, and Cuisine sponsored by Expree Credit Union. This can't-miss event includes an exquisite farm-to-table dinner, intimate concert, and curated auction experience, all taking place in JSP's historic tobacco barn on Sunday, June 7.

Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
502-352-7082
