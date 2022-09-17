Barnyard Fun – Constitution Day at Oldham Co History Center

to

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Barnyard Fun – Constitution Day at Oldham Co History Center

FREE

Visit the Oldham County History Center to celebrate Constitution Day! Constitution Day (Citizenship Day) commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution by thirty-nine brave men on September 17, 1787, recognizing all who are born in the U.S. or by naturalization, have become citizens. Visit the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn to learn about the US Constitution and participate in this educational yet exciting FREE Barnyard Fun event.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Barnyard Fun – Constitution Day at Oldham Co History Center - 2022-09-17 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Barnyard Fun – Constitution Day at Oldham Co History Center - 2022-09-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Barnyard Fun – Constitution Day at Oldham Co History Center - 2022-09-17 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Barnyard Fun – Constitution Day at Oldham Co History Center - 2022-09-17 10:00:00 ical