Barnyard Fun – Nature Day at Oldham Co History Center

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Barnyard Fun – Nature Day at Oldham Co History Center

This Barnyard Fun program will feature special guests from Goshen’s Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve who will provide fun nature programs!

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
