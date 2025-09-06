Barnyard Fun! at Oldham Count History Center
to
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
Oldham County History Center
Barnyard Fun
Barnyard Fun! at Oldham Count History Center
Visit the Oldham County History Center for some Barnyard Fun! The public is welcome to drop by the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn between 10:30 am – 12:30 pm to experience history in a hands-on way. Enjoy special themed activities each Saturday of the month.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family