Barnyard Fun!

Barnyard Fun! at Oldham Count History Center

FREE.

Enjoy hands-on activities for families at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn on the Oldham County History Center campus. Free and open to public. In conjunction with the La Grange Farmers' Market and Artisans.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/