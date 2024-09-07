Barnyard Fun! at Oldham Count History Center
to
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
Oldham County History Center
Barnyard Fun!
Barnyard Fun! at Oldham Count History Center
FREE
Enjoy hands-on activities for families at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn on the Oldham County History Center campus. Free and open to public. In conjunction with the La Grange Farmers' Market and Artisans.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor