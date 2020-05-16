Barnyard Fun! at Oldham County History Center

to Google Calendar - Barnyard Fun! at Oldham County History Center - 2020-05-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Barnyard Fun! at Oldham County History Center - 2020-05-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Barnyard Fun! at Oldham County History Center - 2020-05-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Barnyard Fun! at Oldham County History Center - 2020-05-16 10:00:00

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Barnyard Fun! at Oldham County History Center

Join the Oldham County History Center for Barnyard Fun and discover how people of the past worked the land through fun hands-on activities at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn. Don't miss this morning of family fun! Admission is free. 

For more information call (502) 222-0286 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com

Info

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031 View Map
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Barnyard Fun! at Oldham County History Center - 2020-05-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Barnyard Fun! at Oldham County History Center - 2020-05-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Barnyard Fun! at Oldham County History Center - 2020-05-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Barnyard Fun! at Oldham County History Center - 2020-05-16 10:00:00