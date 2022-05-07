Barnyard Fun! at the Oldham County History Center
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Barnyard Fun! at the Oldham County History Center
Enjoy some old-fashioned fun in and around the Dahlgren Barn on the Oldham County History Center campus. A fun way to learn! Specific activities TBA. All ages welcome. Come and go during 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Crafts, Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family