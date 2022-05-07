× Expand Oldham County History Center Barnyard Fun

Barnyard Fun! at the Oldham County History Center

Enjoy some old-fashioned fun in and around the Dahlgren Barn on the Oldham County History Center campus. A fun way to learn! Specific activities TBA. All ages welcome. Come and go during 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/