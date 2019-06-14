× Expand The Kentucky Castle Barrel Head Painting

Barrel Head Painting (A Great Father's Day Gift) at The Kentucky Castle

Celebrate Father's Day by creating a custom and authentic KY bourbon barrel head or serving tray work of art!

A stunning Kentucky piece to have in your home, or to give as a special gift. Enjoy an evening at the Castle creating your masterpiece, with guidance from creative leaders, examples to choose from in advance, and all the materials provided (tray, stencils, paint, etc.). Class will be held in the Greenhouse at The Kentucky Castle.

Ticket Options:

1. Custom Serving Tray: $85 (inclues all materials)

2. Barrel Head: $75 (includes all materials)

Steps to follow:

1. Choose your piece and purchase ticket(s) here

2. Explore design options from Barrel & Co's Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/BarrelandCoLLC/

3. At least three days prior to event, submit information to Barrelandcollc@gmail.com with your name, design choice, and anything you choose to be written on your masterpiece, (name, dates, etc.).

Additional Options: Dinner reservations are available at our Castle Farm Restaurant by calling (859) 256-0322 or visiting https://www.thekentuckycastle.com/eat-drink.

Questions? mary@thekentuckycastle.com

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com