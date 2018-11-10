Barren River Lake State Resort Park Hiking Series

Barren River Lake State Resort Park 1149 State Park Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156

 Barren River Lake State Resort Park Hiking Series

 Join us for our monthly hiking series at Barren River Lake State Resort Park. Some hikes will require hikers to drive to other locations within Barren River Lake SRP or nearby state nature preserves. Dress for the weather and bring your own water, snacks, and hiking stick. This free hike is not recommended for children under the age of 5. Hikes will be cancelled in the event of heavy rain or hazardous weather/driving conditions. 

For more information call  (270) 646-2151 or visit parks.ky.gov

Barren River Lake State Resort Park 1149 State Park Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156 View Map
