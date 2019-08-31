Barren River Lake State Resort Park Summer Concert Series

Live outdoor concert at the Barren River Lake State Resort Park! Musicians perform on the Pub Patio at 7 pm on the last Saturday of the month Memorial Day-Labor Day.

Concert Schedule:

May 25- Lightly Blended Unplugged

June 29- Hatchett Family

July 27- Lucas Haywood

August 31- Sugar Lime Blue

Drinks and food available for purchase at the Highlands Pub.

For more information call (270) 646-2151 or visit parks.ky.gov