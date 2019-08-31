Barren River Lake State Resort Park Summer Concert Series

Barren River Lake State Resort Park 1149 State Park Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156

Barren River Lake State Resort Park Summer Concert Series

 Live outdoor concert at the Barren River Lake State Resort Park! Musicians perform on the Pub Patio at 7 pm on the last Saturday of the month Memorial Day-Labor Day.

Concert Schedule:

May 25- Lightly Blended Unplugged

June 29- Hatchett Family

July 27- Lucas Haywood

August 31- Sugar Lime Blue

Drinks and food available for purchase at the Highlands Pub.

For more information call  (270) 646-2151 or visit parks.ky.gov

Barren River Lake State Resort Park 1149 State Park Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
