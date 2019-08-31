Barren River Lake State Resort Park Summer Concert Series
Barren River Lake State Resort Park 1149 State Park Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Summer Concert Series
Live outdoor concert at the Barren River Lake State Resort Park! Musicians perform on the Pub Patio at 7 pm on the last Saturday of the month Memorial Day-Labor Day.
Concert Schedule:
May 25- Lightly Blended Unplugged
June 29- Hatchett Family
July 27- Lucas Haywood
August 31- Sugar Lime Blue
Drinks and food available for purchase at the Highlands Pub.
For more information call (270) 646-2151 or visit parks.ky.gov
