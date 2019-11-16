Basic Basket Weaving: The Market Basket at Shaker Village

Take on the challenging project of making a market basket in a day! Learn the art of weaving using natural reed to make a basket that is perfect for shopping trips into town or to the local farmer’s market. All necessary materials are provided.

No experience necessary and all levels encouraged.

Program fee includes one complimentary admission to Shaker Village and one voucher redeemable for 20% off dining at the Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). Dining reservation recommended to assure availability - 800.734.5611 x 360.

This event is for guests ages 18 and up.

Price: $65 per person

(Includes a boxed lunch)

For more information call 1-800-734-5611 or visit shakervillageky.org