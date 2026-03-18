Bat Cave Wild Caving 2026 at Carter Caves
to
Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Drive, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164
Bat Cave Wild Caving 2026 at Carter Caves
The Bat Cave Crawling Tour is a full wild caving experience, taking you deep into tight, winding passages where crawling, squeezing, and adventure await. All necessary caving gear is provided — you just bring sturdy shoes, base layers, and a sense of adventure! Crawling tours are $40 per person and take place on select dates throughout the season. Crawling Tour Dates for 2026: May 16, May 23, June 6, June 20, July 4, July 18, August 1, August 29, September 5, and September 7 Spots are limited and advance registration is required.
For more information about the park, call (606) 286-7009 or visit parks.ky.gov