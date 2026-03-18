Bat Cave Wild Caving 2026 at Carter Caves

The Bat Cave Crawling Tour is a full wild caving experience, taking you deep into tight, winding passages where crawling, squeezing, and adventure await. All necessary caving gear is provided — you just bring sturdy shoes, base layers, and a sense of adventure! Crawling tours are $40 per person and take place on select dates throughout the season. Crawling Tour Dates for 2026: May 16, May 23, June 6, June 20, July 4, July 18, August 1, August 29, September 5, and September 7 Spots are limited and advance registration is required.

For more information about the park, call (606) 286-7009 or visit parks.ky.gov