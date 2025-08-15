Battle of Blue Licks Memorial Service

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park will commemorate the Revolutionary War battle with its annual re-enactment weekend on Aug. 15-16.

The re-enactment commemorates the 1782 battle that included Daniel Boone and other pioneers along the Licking River. The outnumbered pioneers lost as they went up against British soldiers and Native Americans. Among the 70 pioneers who died was Boone’s youngest son, Israel.

The park restaurant will also be open.

Admission to this event is free.

For more information call (859) 289-5507 or visit battleofbluelicks.org