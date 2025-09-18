× Expand CityPlace Expo Center Be Kind To Your Mind

Be Kind To Your Mind at CityPlace Expo Center

FREE

CityPlace is teaming up with the Oldham County Public Library, Coalition for a Healthy Oldham County, Seven Counties Services, The Pete Foundation and The Oldham County Extension Office to bring you Be Kind To Your Mind: A mental health and self-care community collaboration event! Come for a fun, informative evening of dancing, video games, crafts, giveaways, free food, and of course, mental health training sessions, brought to you by Seven Counties Services and our Keynote Speaker, Mr. Stu! There will be fun activities for teens AND parents!

The event is FREE to enter and is for youth and teens from 6th – 10th grade. All attendees must be accompanied by an adult and must be registered prior to the event. To register, please scan the QR code on our event flyer. It can also be found on the Oldham County Library’s website.

Please see the event flyer for more information. Feel free to contact Cheryl Gurr or Maddie Turner with any questions. We hope to see you there!

For more information call (502)225-0870 or visit touroldham.com/calendar