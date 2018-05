Be the Change 5k

Stomp out the Stigma of Mental Illness

Saturday, May 19, 2018 8 A.M.

Chestnut Park, Murray, KY

Kids 12 and under: $10

Race day registration: 7 a.m. $30

A portion of proceeds will go to the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Calloway County.

For more information call 270-761-5804 or visit bridgesfamilycenter.com