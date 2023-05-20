Beatlemadness: Kentucky Orchestra at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Beatlemadness: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC
2022-2023 Jim Johnson Nissan/Hyundai Retro Series
The Retro show that started it all! Jeff Reed and The Rewinders present the greatest hits of the Fab Four.
This show is eligible for SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Packages.
For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com
