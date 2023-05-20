Beatlemadness: Kentucky Orchestra at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Beatlemadness: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

2022-2023 Jim Johnson Nissan/Hyundai Retro Series

The Retro show that started it all!  Jeff Reed and The Rewinders present the greatest hits of the Fab Four.

This show is eligible for SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Packages.

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music
270.904.1880
Google Calendar - Beatlemadness: Kentucky Orchestra at SKyPAC - 2023-05-20 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Beatlemadness: Kentucky Orchestra at SKyPAC - 2023-05-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Beatlemadness: Kentucky Orchestra at SKyPAC - 2023-05-20 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Beatlemadness: Kentucky Orchestra at SKyPAC - 2023-05-20 19:00:00 ical