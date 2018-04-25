Beatles vs. Stones Tribute Show at Lexington Opera House

The debate between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones has been going on ever since they first crossed paths on the charts 54 years ago. The argument at the time, and one that still persists, was that the Beatles were a pop group and the Stones were a rock band: the boys next door vs. the bad boys of rock. So who’s better? These two legendary bands will engage in an on-stage, throw down - a musical 'showdown' if you will - on April 25 at The Lexington Opera House courtesy of tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show.

Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the county's top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career. They face off against renowned Stones tribute band Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion.

Tickets are $35 - $65 and may be purchased online at www.lexingtonoperahouse.com, by phone at (859) 233-3535 or at the Lexington Center Box Office, Monday - Friday from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm. The Lexington Opera House is located at 401 West Short Street, Lexington, KY 40507. The show is family friendly and appropriate for all ages. Tickets go on sale February 9.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com