Beats & Eats in the Cellar Lounge at Decca

Executive chef/owner Annie Pettry will host a Beats & Eats Volume 10: Old School at the Diner event in the Cellar Lounge at Decca, 812 E. Market St., Friday, Dec. 22 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests can enjoy hip-hop beats from DJ Troye Powers, and a selection of à la carte dishes less than $8 inspired by chef Pettry’s take on classic diner eats. Drink specials will also be available, including $2 jello shots and select beer, as well as the infamous “Five Dolla Holla,” a shot of bourbon and a can of beer for $5. Back by popular demand, this is the 10th Beats & Eats presented by the hip Nulu restaurant. Entry is free with seating offered on a first-come, first-serve basis

For more information, visit deccarestaurant.com or call 502-749-8128.