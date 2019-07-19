Beaumont Inn Celebrates 100 Years - Classics Weekend

2019 Special Events Celebrating 100 Years

Mark your calendars now with these dates that will be weekends full of centennial Beaumont Inn celebrations.

May 31-June 2, 2019 – Beaumont Classics Weekend

July 19- July 21, 2019 -The Second Beaumont Classics Weekend

Classics Weekends Include:

Friday and Saturday, a Four-Course Fixed Price Menu of Traditional Beaumont Inn Dishes/Classics will be served in the Main Dining Room for Houseguests of the Inn as well as General Reservations. Seating will be limited so please get your reservations ASAP.

For Houseguests, there will be a Friday evening Wine & Cheese Innkeepers Welcome Reception.

On Saturday, for Houseguests, Jayne Thompson Antiques will be providing a Tea and Tour of their antiques collection at their property. One tour will be over the first classics weekend on June 1st and the second tour will be on July 20th during the second classics weekend. Both tours will be from 10 am to Noon for houseguests and will include a tour of the property guided by owners Mark and Lori Finke and end with light snacks and tea. Only houseguests can be a part of the tour, so if you are staying with us over the Classics weekend be sure to let the front desk know you would like to go on this Tea and Tour.

On Saturday night, the Innkeepers will be available in the Owl’s Nest from 5:00-7:00 pm for a question and answer, story-telling, and history lesson session. If there is enough interest, Helen Dedman will host bingo Saturday night in the parlor for Houseguests after dinner. Please let the front desk know when you are booking your Classics weekend that you are interested in bingo Saturday night.

For more information call (859) 734-3381 or visit beaumontinn.com/100th