Beautiful — The Carole King Musical at the Norton Center

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her 20s, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ’n roll. But it wasn’t until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Beautiful — The Carole King Musical tells the Tony® and Grammy®-winning inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Natural Woman,” and “I Feel the Earth Move,” this international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember—and the story you’ll never forget.

