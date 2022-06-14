Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Carson Center

The Carole King Musical tells the Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org