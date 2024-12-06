× Expand Spotlight Beauty

Beauty & the Beast Jr. at The Spotlight Playhouse

Performed by Spotlight Acting School students ages 9-14

Step into the enchanted world of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR., performed by the talented students of Spotlight Acting School, ages 9-14. This timeless story of Belle, a young woman who dreams of adventure, and the Beast, a prince cursed to live in a monstrous form, will delight audiences of all ages. With memorable songs like “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast,” this musical is filled with unforgettable characters and heartwarming moments.

Join us for a magical performance full of laughter, love, and transformation as Belle teaches the Beast that true beauty comes from within.

Performance Dates:

Three unique casts

Blue Cast: December 6, 7, 8

Purple Cast: December 12, 14, 15

Red Cast: December 13, 14, 15

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com