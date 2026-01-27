Beauty Encore at Downtown Arts Center

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Allegro Dance Project is celebrating 12 years of inclusive and accessible dance! Explore different aspects and ideas of beauty in this exciting blend of contemporary dance, aerial circus arts and live original music. Participants from their Inclusive Dance Outreach and Adaptive Dance programs will join our company dancers on stage for two pieces of the show as a celebration of inclusion! This event will also include a silent auction to help raise support for Allegro Dance Project's Inclusive Dance Outreach Program, providing free dance outreach for 1,500 individuals with specific needs throughout central Kentucky each season!

Public shows are scheduled for Friday, March 6th at 7:30pm and at 2pm on Saturday, March 7th.

These pay-what-you-can performances are possible thanks to support from our presenting sponsors: Kosair for Kids, Visit Lex, LFUCG, New Vista and general operating support from LexArts.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit allegrodanceproject.org

