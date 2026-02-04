× Expand Randy Blevins A Night at the Gallery

Beaux Arts Ball at Mellwood Arts Center

Immerse yourself in an evening of artistry and celebration at the Beaux Arts Ball on March 21, 2026. This year, VOICES of Kentuckiana transforms the night into a living canvas—where creativity, style, and community come together in vibrant color.

Dance to the high-energy sounds of Radiotronic, indulge in gourmet bites and spirited drinks, and celebrate VOICES’ mission to lift up our community through music, diversity, and joy.

Dress to impress in your boldest, finest wearable art—think gallery opening night with a creative, red carpet style. Step into the masterpiece, and make your mark on an unforgettable night.

Check out our website for more information about Sponsorships and Silent Auction donations! www.beauxartsball.org