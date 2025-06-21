× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Become a Community Scientist

Become a Community Scientist at Creasy Mahon

$6 - $15 per person.

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve is thrilled to offer “Become a Community Scientist with Margaret Carreiro,” a program co-hosted by the Louisville Audubon Society. Have you ever seen something in nature and wondered what it was? This program will help you find the answers! Dr. Carreiro will teach us how to use the iNaturalist app to identify species, contribute to biodiversity research, and track your discoveries. REQUIRED: Attendees will need a smartphone with the iNaturalist app installed (available for download in your app store). This program begins at the Nature Center, followed by a walk where we will practice our new identification skills.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/