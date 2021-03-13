Bedford Band Live at The Venue in Morehead
The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Bedford Band
Bedford Band Live at The Venue in Morehead
Kolby Swiney/Tristan Frazier & Trevor St. John Live on #TheVenue109 stage.
You all know them as key components of The Bedford Band. Kolby Swinney, Sam May, Tristan Frazier & Trevor St. John Live on #TheVenue109 stage.
You all know them as Bedford band but this is a unique show they will be performing. Come out and enjoy some Morehead, KY's best musical talents.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit TheVenue109.com