Bedford Band Live at The Venue in Morehead

Kolby Swiney/Tristan Frazier & Trevor St. John Live on #TheVenue109 stage.

You all know them as key components of The Bedford Band. Kolby Swinney, Sam May, Tristan Frazier & Trevor St. John Live on #TheVenue109 stage.

You all know them as Bedford band but this is a unique show they will be performing. Come out and enjoy some Morehead, KY's best musical talents.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit TheVenue109.com