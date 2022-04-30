× Expand Beech Bash in the Blue Grass Beech Bash in the Blue Grass

Beech Bash in the Blue Grass at Madisonville Regional Airport

Do you own a Beechcraft plane? Then mark your calendars for April 30th in Madisonville, KY! This event is geared toward pilots and aviators and features renowned industry speakers, good food, and a great time!

Date: April 30, 2022 (Suggested that you arrive on Friday, April 29th, and depart on Sunday, March 1st, as Saturday will be a very full day of activities!)

Location: Madisonville Regional Airport in Madisonville, Ky. 2I0 (Two India Zero)

This perfectly central location has a wonderful facility boasting a 6051ft paved and well-lit runway with great approaches. Late April is typically known to have beautiful weather in Western Kentucky conducive to outdoor activities. Come to this event with the expectation of having a great time and enjoying the company of fellow Beechcraft and Bonanza owners. Additionally, we will have some of the biggest names in general aviation sharing their knowledge with our group. Listen to our amazing guest speakers: Mark Baker, Tom Turner, Scott Perdue!

Below is a schedule of events as well as a list of all the perks afforded to our attendees:

7am-8am: Dawn patrol flight organized by Mike Turner (Bo Nanza)

8am-10am: Pancake Breakfast at the airport

9am-12pm: Guest speakers:

Thomas P. Turner, Executive Director, ABS Air Safety Foundation

Mark Baker, President of AOPA discussing GA state of affairs

Scott Perdue, Flywire, will be there to discuss GA concerns and display his F33C aerobatic bonanza

Noon to 2pm, question and answer time with:

Karl Gardner, Gardner Lowe Aviation (Avionics shop) to answer your panel upgrade questions

Tim Roehl & George Braly from Tornado Alley Turbo will provide the answers to your turbo normalization and GAMI questions

Jerry Clemens, Clemens, Clemens Insurance agency for all your insurance questions

11am-2ish: Enjoy Brothers BBQ food truck for lunch while listening to live blue grass music

2pm-5pm: The Bard Distillery. Take a tour of an actively producing real life bourbon distillery and enjoy free samples of bourbon. Bottles of bourbon can be purchased directly from the distillery.

4pm-10pm: Riddle Ranch. The Riddle Ranch is where the party begins! We’ll have a bonfire with hot dogs and hamburgers provided compliments of Jimmy Riddle and the city of Madisonville. Live music will be courtesy of James Gragg all the way from south Florida playing an acoustical guitar and singing. Additionally, we will have an area set away from the party where attendees can shoot skeet. (Guns and ammo will be provided). We’ll wind down the festivities with a night cap around the bonfire so bring your bottle of bourbon. From there shuttles will take you to your hotel or back to the airport if you’re camping.

Additional benefits:

Discounted rooms at the Hampton Inn & The Holiday Inn in Madisonville for attendees.

If hotels are not your style, feel free to camp on-site next to your plane! This time of year typically makes for great camping weather.

2 world class aviation photographers, Gary Chambers and Bob Burns will be there to capture all the fun. You may find a picture of your plane landing if you're following the Beech Bash in the Bluegrass Facebook page.

N3704G will be on display showing off the capabilities of Gardner Lowe Aviation with just about everything you could ever want in a panel!

Our attendees will receive a fuel discount of 25 cents per gallon off the normal price!

We will be raffling away a complete IFR cert by Gardner Lowe Aviation and 100 gallons of fuel from Titan Fuel (in 2 separate raffles). Your chance to win big!

Use of 4 Redbird full motion simulators for attendees to try out!

Memorabilia, T-shirts, and Hats will be available for purchase.

It's critical that you register so we can plan for transportation.. Blue Dot Cab Company will have a limited number of cars available. 270-821-8220

*While this event is completely free, donations will be gladly excepted to help offset some of the costs.

For more information call 270.821.3453.