Beekeeping 101 at the McCracken County Public Library

Beekeeping 101

July 11th 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

With Chuck Collins, Beekeeper & owner of The Bee Barn

Whether you are an experienced beekeeper, a new beekeeper, or thinking about starting a backyard beehive, Beekeeping 101 is a great one hour discussion.

Beekeeping 101 topics will include basic honey bee biology, family structure of the hive, basic beekeeping equipment, honey bee pests and diseases, and value -added products from the hive.

A question & answer session will follow the presentation.

Chuck Collins is a beekeeper and owner of The Bee Barn in Paducah. Chuck frequently teaches honey bee classes at local beekeeping education events and associations meetings and promotes beekeeping as the president of the Lake Barkley Beekeepers Association. The Bee Barn offers beekeeping equipment and supplies, honey bees and honey for sale at its location in Lone Oak.

All programs free & open to the public

