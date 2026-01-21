Beekeeping Orientation Sunday Seminar: Native Plants at Mahr Park Arboretum

Beekeeping Orientation Sunday Seminar: Native Plants at Mahr Park Arboretum

📅 February 22, 2026

⏰ 2:00-4:00 P.M.

📍 Event Barn A

Interested in beekeeping? Join us for our annual beekeeping orientation designed to welcome new, aspiring, and returning beekeepers to the Mahr Bee Program. Kevin Moser will provide a short presentation on the fundamentals of our program and what to expect during our seasonal hive management.

For more information, please call (270) 584-9017 or visit mahrparkarboretum.com

