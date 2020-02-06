Beer & Bags- Winter Cornhole League

Tavern on Fourth 427 S 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Beer & Bags- Winter Cornhole League

The only winter indoor cornhole league in Louisville!

Every Thursday for 5 weeks, teams will face off for the best 2/3 of matches. The two highest seeded teams will then go head to head for the winning title! Winning team will also win a $500 cash + $500 VIP Booth/experience with us at Tavern on Fourth.

Team league fee is $40 and gets you participation for all 6 weeks, free t-shirts, and wristbands for weekly prizes and drink specials.

For more information call  (502) 588-8888  or visit www.tavernon4thky.com

