Beer Cheese Festival in Winchester

The one and only Beer Cheese Festival in the world is an epic celebration of the zesty cheese spread invented in Clark County. Beautiful downtown Winchester hosts the festival each June. The People’s Choice Beer Cheese contest is the heart of the event. Taste beer cheese made by competitors from all over the country and vote for your fave! The festival also features live music, a beer garden, kid’s activities, art & crafts, shopping and more! It’s fun for the whole family. Proceeds benefit Main Street Winchester’s effort to revitalize downtown. Parking is free and there is no admission fee.

For more information visit beercheesefestival.com