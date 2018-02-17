Beer Fest for the United Way of Murray-Calloway County

Tap 216 216 N 15th St, Murray, Kentucky 42071

For two years the United Way of Murray-Calloway County has partnered with TAP 216 and Corvette Lanes to host a community Beer Fest project in Murray.  This seasoned partnership is trying to expand the exposure of the activity to improve its fundraising potential for United Way funded-partners.  The attached flyer is the last marketing piece for the project. All proceeds benefit the 12 United Way funded-partner agencies in Murray Calloway County.  Thanks for your assistance in placing this on the local calendar of events for Murray-Calloway County.

Tap 216

216 N 15th St.

Murray KY 42071

For more information visit mccunitedway.org  

