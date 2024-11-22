× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Y'all remember Barbarella?! We're throwing a party to celebrate and replicate one of the greatest party spots Louisville's ever known!

Beerbarella Silent Disco at Ten20

Who's ready to dance?! If you're anything like us, you took the loss of Barbarella HARD. Well, we're throwing a one-of-a-kind party to celebrate and replicate (as best we can) one the greatest party spots Louisville's ever known! It's Beerbarella Night at Ten20! We'll have a lounge area for those looking to chill, a karaoke room run by LSD's own DJ Whit, and, of course, an epic dance floor! DJ Slim Thicc will have the best club hits running through one channel while DJ Eras brings nothing but pop bangers! Join us on November 22nd to honor this iconic institution. We'll see you there!

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/86929-beerbarella-silent-disco-at-ten20