Beetlejuice the Musical at the Carson Center

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of the Netherworld.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org