Beetlejuice the Musical at the Carson Center
to
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Beetlejuice the Musical at the Carson Center
Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of the Netherworld.
For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org
Info
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance