Beetlejuice, Jr. at Mountain Movers Theatre Company

Mountain Movers Theatre Company 125 S. Main Cross St, Louisa, Kentucky 41230

MOMO Theatre Youth present the musical comedy Beetlejuice, Jr.! Come join us for a scary good time!

Check website for show dates and times. 

For more information call 6063318932 or visit mtnmoverstheatre.com

Theater & Dance
6063318932
