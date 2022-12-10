Before Your Very Eyes with Hypnotist Ron Diamond at Behringer-Crawford Museum

Prepare to be mesmerized and -- possibly hypnotized -- by the marvelous wonders of expert hypnotherapist and master magician Ron Diamond this holiday season. Diamond brings the "ultimate show of his dreams" to his hometown of Northern Kentucky on Dec. 10, from 6-8 p.m. to support the Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Right Before Your Very Eyes will take place at the Reidlin-Schott Community Room at the Kenton County Administrative Building, located at 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY. Tickets are available by calling (859) 491-4003 and pricing is as follows:

$30 - VIP* (priority seating)

$25 - Adults* + 1 free child$5 Additional Child* (2-12 years old)

*BCM Members receive a 15% discount.

About Behringer-Crawford Museum:

From the ridiculous (BCM's infamous two-headed calf) to the sublime (our fascinating collections), this family-friendly museum celebrates the unique arts, heritage and culture of Northern Kentucky as part of the Ohio Valley. Examine a mammoth fossil, take a ride through time with the beautifully restored 1892 streetcar "Kentucky," activate the engines, lights and music of a miniature, mid-century community in the Faragher G-gauge train display and even watch a drive-in movie from the seat of a 1959 Buick Electra convertible. View works by prominent national and international artists Mary Bruce Sharon, Wolfgang Ritschel, Harlan Hubbard and others from our region. Music@BCM concerts are "the place to be on Thursday nights" during the summer, while the annual Holiday Toy Trains display is a child's delight in winter.

For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org