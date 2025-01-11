Beginner Blacksmith Class at Kaviar Forge and Gallery

Craig Kaviar is opening his workshop to teach the skills, foundation, and art of blacksmithing!

Learn some of the basics of Blacksmithing. In this class the students will learn the proper use of the hammer, tongs and anvil. Students will have the opportunity to use either a natural gas or coal forge. In this class we will explore basic blacksmithing techniques including tapering, upsetting, forging a shape point, and twisting while we hand forge square nails and J hooks.This class is appropriate for both novices and experienced smiths who want to sharpen their skills. All tools and supplies are provided. The students are expected to provide their own personal safety equipment including eye and hearing protection, as well as sturdy leather shoes

For more information call 502-561-0377 or visit craigkaviargallery.com