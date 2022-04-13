Beginner Dance Class for Couples at Bravo Dance Studio

× Expand Bravo Dance Studio Copy of Beginner Ballroom Bravo Dance Studio

Bravo Dance Studio

Let's Dance!

Beginner Partner Classes! 7:00-7:50pm

Get off the couch and dance! Wednesdays just got fun again. Beginner Dance Classes at Bravo are a fun introductory to different styles of dances -- like dance 101! Learn different dances every Wednesday. Whether you have never danced before or you want to brush up on your basics, this class is a perfect fit. Learn fun and easy dance steps for weddings, cruises, holiday parties, or just dancing in the kitchen.

For this class you will need to bring a partner. It can be Anybody! - your ball 'n' chain, neighbor, sister, son, cousin, postman... anyone. But you do need to have a partner. Classes are priced at $20/ "couple".

*** This event is open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated participants. If you are unvaccinated, we ask that you keep your mask on throughout the evening. If you are fully vaccinated and would like to dance without a mask, we ask that you text or email us your vaccination card, or bring it with you. ***

Please book and purchase each class online: https://www.bravodancestudio.com/book-online

*** 1 Booking is for 1 Partnership (2 people) ***

For more information call 502.454.4111 or visit bravodancestudio.com