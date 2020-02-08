Beginning Spinners Workshop at the Homeplace

The Friends of Land Between the Lakes invite you to s tart out the new year learning a new hobby at the Homeplace 1850 Working Farm! Plus, help preserve old time skills that our ancestors had to know to survive. Three workshops will be available during the winter season at the Homeplace. Cost for each session is $25 a person. Space is limited for these affordable workshops so register soon. Workshops will be held in the Homeplace Interpretive Center. Included in the workshop, and only for workshop participants, is a walk around the historic farm during winter.

All workshops are subject to cancellation for inclement weather or hazardous road conditions. With the exception of these special workshops, the Homeplace is closed to the public during the winter season.

The workshops include Basic Flint Knapping on Saturday, January 18; 1850s String Quilting on Saturday, January 25; and Beginners Spinning on Saturday, February 8. Full details are below. Please call 270-924-2020 to register or for more information.

Beginning Spinners Workshop

Saturday, February 8, 2020

11am to 3pm

$25. Registration and full deposit required. Limited to 10 participants. For more information and to reserve your space, call 270-924-2020. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Bring lunch. Last day for reservations is Friday, February 7, 2020.

Learn the ancient craft of spinning in this four hour beginner’s workshop, taught by traditional fiber artist and Homeplace historical interpreter Cindy Earls.

Class members will learn the basic techniques of spinning using a drop spindle and then how to prepare wool and other fibers for spinning. Once you have mastered the spinning technique on the spindle, try your hand spinning on a treadle and walking spinning wheel. Also included is a discussion about natural dyeing. A drop spindle and Homeplace wool for practice are yours to keep. For knitters or crocheters there is nothing better than using your own hand spun yarn. All supplies are included in the cost.

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us